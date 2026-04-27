In 2026 when choosing among the BYD Seal and Mini clubman, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BYD Seal Price starts at Rs. 41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Dynamic and Mini clubman Price starts at Rs. 41.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Clubman Cooper S. Seal gets a battery pack of up to 61.44 kWh. clubman: 1998 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Seal vs clubman Comparison