BYD Seal Price starts at Rs. 41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Dynamic and Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 58.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200 Progressive. Seal gets a battery pack of up to 61.44 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Seal vs GLC [2019-2023] Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Seal Glc [2019-2023] Brand BYD Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 41 Lakhs ₹ 58.6 Lakhs Range 510-650 km/charge - Mileage - - Battery Capacity 61.44 kWh - Engine Capacity - 1991 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Charging Time 26 minutes(150 kW DC charger) -