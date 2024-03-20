HT Auto
BYD Seal vs Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023]

In 2024 when choosing among the BYD Seal and Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Seal vs GLC [2019-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Seal Glc [2019-2023]
BrandBYDMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 41 Lakhs₹ 58.6 Lakhs
Range510-650 km/charge-
Mileage--
Battery Capacity61.44 kWh-
Engine Capacity-1991 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Charging Time26 minutes(150 kW DC charger)-

Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Battery Capacity
61.44 kWh-
Electric Motor
Permanent magnet synchronous-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.5 seconds-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Max Motor Performance
201 bhp 310 Nm-
Charging Time
26 minutes(150 kW DC charger)-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
42,92,72667,32,929
Ex-Showroom Price
41,00,00058,60,000
RTO
29,0006,15,000
Insurance
1,63,2262,57,429
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
92,2671,44,716

