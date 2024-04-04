In 2024 when choosing among the BYD Seal and Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing among the BYD Seal and Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BYD Seal Price starts at Rs. 41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Dynamic and Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 48.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200. Seal gets a battery pack of up to 61.44 kWh. GLA [2021-2024]: 1332 cc engine, 17 to 19 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Seal vs GLA [2021-2024] Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Seal Gla [2021-2024] Brand BYD Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 41 Lakhs ₹ 48.5 Lakhs Range 510-650 km/charge - Mileage - 17 to 19 kmpl Battery Capacity 61.44 kWh - Engine Capacity - 1332 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 26 minutes(150 kW DC charger) -