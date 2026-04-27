In 2026 when choosing among the BYD Seal and Mercedes-Benz GLA, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BYD Seal Price starts at Rs. 41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Dynamic and Mercedes-Benz GLA Price starts at Rs. 51.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 200. Seal gets a battery pack of up to 61.44 kWh. GLA: 1332 cc engine, 17.4 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Seal vs GLA Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Seal
|Gla
|Brand
|BYD
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 41 Lakhs
|₹ 51.8 Lakhs
|Range
|510-650 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|17.4 to 18.9 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|61.44 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1332 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|12 Hours((7.2 kW AC Fast Charger))
|-