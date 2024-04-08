HT Auto
BYD Seal vs Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022

In 2024 when choosing among the BYD Seal and Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Seal vs C-Class 2022 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Seal C-class 2022
BrandBYDMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 41 Lakhs₹ 55 Lakhs
Range510-650 km/charge-
Mileage-16.9 to 23 kmpl
Battery Capacity61.44 kWh-
Engine Capacity-1496 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time26 minutes(150 kW DC charger)-

Seal
BYD Seal
Dynamic
₹41.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
C-Class 2022
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022
C 200
₹55.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Battery Capacity
61.44 kWh-
Electric Motor
Permanent magnet synchronous-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.5 seconds7.3 seconds
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic (TC)
Drivetrain
RWD-
Max Motor Performance
201 bhp 310 Nm-
Charging Time
26 minutes(150 kW DC charger)-
Fuel Type
ElectricDiesel
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only-
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front ArmrestSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
42,92,72662,95,936
Ex-Showroom Price
41,00,00055,00,000
RTO
29,0005,79,000
Insurance
1,63,2262,16,436
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
92,2671,35,324

