In 2024 when choosing among the BYD Seal and Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
BYD Seal Price starts at Rs. 41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Dynamic and Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022 Price starts at Rs. 55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for C 200.
Seal gets a battery pack of up to 61.44 kWh.
C-Class 2022: 1496 cc engine, 16.9 to 23 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Seal vs C-Class 2022 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Seal
|C-class 2022
|Brand
|BYD
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 41 Lakhs
|₹ 55 Lakhs
|Range
|510-650 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|16.9 to 23 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|61.44 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1496 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|26 minutes(150 kW DC charger)
|-