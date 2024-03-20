In 2024 when choosing among the BYD Seal and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing among the BYD Seal and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BYD Seal Price starts at Rs. 41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Dynamic and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35 Price starts at Rs. 58.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4MATIC. Seal gets a battery pack of up to 61.44 kWh. AMG GLA35: 1991 cc engine, 13.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Seal vs AMG GLA35 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Seal Amg gla35 Brand BYD Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 41 Lakhs ₹ 58.8 Lakhs Range 510-650 km/charge - Mileage - 13.4 kmpl Battery Capacity 61.44 kWh - Engine Capacity - 1991 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 26 minutes(150 kW DC charger) -