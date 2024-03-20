HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsSeal vs AMG GLA35

BYD Seal vs Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

In 2024 when choosing among the BYD Seal and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Seal vs AMG GLA35 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Seal Amg gla35
BrandBYDMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 41 Lakhs₹ 58.8 Lakhs
Range510-650 km/charge-
Mileage-13.4 kmpl
Battery Capacity61.44 kWh-
Engine Capacity-1991 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time26 minutes(150 kW DC charger)-

Filters
Seal
BYD Seal
Dynamic
₹41.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
AMG GLA35
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35
4MATIC
₹58.80 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Battery Capacity
61.44 kWh-
Electric Motor
Permanent magnet synchronous-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.5 seconds5.1
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Max Motor Performance
201 bhp 310 Nm-
Charging Time
26 minutes(150 kW DC charger)-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal & Driver
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
42,92,72667,55,700
Ex-Showroom Price
41,00,00058,80,000
RTO
29,0006,17,000
Insurance
1,63,2262,58,200
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
92,2671,45,206
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sporty looksRelatively spacious cabin

Cons

ExpensiveMisses on V6 engine

Trending cars

  • Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    • Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹11.14 - 20.19 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Kia Seltos

    • Kia Seltos

    ₹10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs
  • Mahindra XUV700

    • Mahindra XUV700

    ₹13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
  • Toyota Fortuner

    • Toyota Fortuner

    ₹33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    BYD Seal EV will be offered in three variants and two battery pack options.
    BYD Seal EV garners over 500 bookings within 15 days of launch
    20 Mar 2024
    The new Mercedes-AMG GT43 Coupe gets a turbocharged four-cylinder engine that uses Formula One technology and kicks out 415 bhp peak power.
    New Mercedes-AMG GT43 Coupe drops V8 engine and AWD, gets a four-cylinder motor
    20 Mar 2024
    BYD traces its origin back to 1995 with BYD Auto as one of its subsidiaries that was founded in 2003. It has its is headquarter in Shenzen. It offers its cars in select markets of South-East Asia, Europe, Latin America and in India, apart from its home base of China.
    To buy or bye: BYD EV customers in India highlight the highs and lows
    14 Mar 2024
    The BYD Seal has been finally launched in India and the new offering arrives as a luxury electric sedan. This is BYD's third offering in India &nbsp;
    BYD Seal EV launched in India: Key facts to know
    16 Mar 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Mercedes has launched its first model of 2023 with the AMG E 53 Cabriolet priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.3 crore (ex-showroom).
    Mercedes AMG E 53 Cabriolet launched in India: Check features
    6 Jan 2023
    Mercedes Benz has launched the AMG C43 in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>98 lakh (ex-showroom). It is the most powerful version of its C-Class sedan.
    Mercedes AMG C43 first drive review: Powerful still, even without V6
    20 Dec 2023
    Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster marks the return of the iconic SL models in India after a 12-year long hiatus.
    Mercedes AMG SL55 Roadster launched in India: First Look
    22 Jun 2023
    The BYD Seal has been finally launched in India and the new offering arrives as a luxury electric sedan. This is BYD's third offering in India after e6 and Atto 3.
    BYD Seal EV launched in India: Worry for Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6?
    6 Mar 2024
    View all
     