In 2024 when choosing among the BYD Seal and Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and In 2024 when choosing among the BYD Seal and Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BYD Seal Price starts at Rs. 41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Dynamic and Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine Price starts at Rs. 57.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4MATIC. Seal gets a battery pack of up to 61.44 kWh. AMG A35 Limousine: 1991 cc engine, 13.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Seal vs AMG A35 Limousine Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Seal Amg a35 limousine Brand BYD Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 41 Lakhs ₹ 57.6 Lakhs Range 510-650 km/charge - Mileage - 13.3 kmpl Battery Capacity 61.44 kWh - Engine Capacity - 1991 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 26 minutes(150 kW DC charger) -