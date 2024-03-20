In 2024 when choosing among the BYD Seal and Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and
In 2024 when choosing among the BYD Seal and Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
BYD Seal Price starts at Rs. 41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Dynamic and Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine Price starts at Rs. 57.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4MATIC.
Seal gets a battery pack of up to 61.44 kWh.
AMG A35 Limousine: 1991 cc engine, 13.3 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Seal vs AMG A35 Limousine Comparison
...Read More
Read Less
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Seal
|Amg a35 limousine
|Brand
|BYD
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 41 Lakhs
|₹ 57.6 Lakhs
|Range
|510-650 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|13.3 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|61.44 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1991 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|26 minutes(150 kW DC charger)
|-