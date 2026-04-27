In 2026 when choosing among the BYD Seal and Mahindra Alturas G4, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BYD Seal Price starts at Rs. 41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Dynamic and Mahindra Alturas G4 Price starts at Rs. 28.77 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2WD AT. Seal gets a battery pack of up to 61.44 kWh. Alturas G4: 2157 cc engine, 12.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Seal vs Alturas G4 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Seal
|Alturas g4
|Brand
|BYD
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 41 Lakhs
|₹ 28.77 Lakhs
|Range
|510-650 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|12.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|61.44 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2157 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|12 Hours((7.2 kW AC Fast Charger))
|-