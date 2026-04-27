In 2026 when choosing among the BYD Seal and Jaguar XF, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BYD Seal Price starts at Rs. 41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Dynamic and Jaguar XF Price starts at Rs. 55.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Prestige Petrol. Seal gets a battery pack of up to 61.44 kWh. XF: 1997 cc engine, 13.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Seal vs XF Comparison