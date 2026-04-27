In 2026, when choosing between the BYD Seal and Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. BYD Seal Price starts at Rs. 41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Dynamic, Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Price starts at Rs. 46.05 Lakhs (last recorded price) for RWD. Seal gets a battery pack of up to 61.44 kWh. Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 72.6 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Seal vs Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Seal
|Ioniq 5 [2023-2026]
|Brand
|BYD
|Hyundai
|Price
|₹ 41 Lakhs
|₹ 46.05 Lakhs
|Range
|510-650 km/charge
|631 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|61.44 kWh
|72.6 kWh
|Charging Time
|12 Hours((7.2 kW AC Fast Charger))
|6 Hours 55 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)