In 2026 when choosing among the BYD Seal and Honda cr-v, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BYD Seal Price starts at Rs. 41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Dynamic and Honda cr-v Price starts at Rs. 28.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for CR-V 2WD Petrol CVT. Seal gets a battery pack of up to 61.44 kWh. cr-v: 1997 cc engine, 14.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Seal vs cr-v Comparison