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BYD Seal vs Ford Endeavour

In 2026 when choosing among the BYD Seal and Ford Endeavour, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BYD Seal Price starts at Rs. 41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Dynamic and Ford Endeavour Price starts at Rs. 32.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium Plus 2.0 4x2 AT. Seal gets a battery pack of up to 61.44 kWh. Endeavour: 1996 cc engine, 12.4 to 13.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Seal vs Endeavour Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Seal Endeavour
BrandBYDFord
Price₹ 41 Lakhs₹ 32.75 Lakhs
Range510-650 km/charge-
Mileage-12.4 to 13.9 kmpl
Battery Capacity61.44 kWh-
Engine Capacity-1996 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time12 Hours((7.2 kW AC Fast Charger))-

Filters
Seal
BYD Seal
Dynamic
₹41 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Endeavour
Ford Endeavour
Titanium Plus 2.0 4x2 AT
₹32.75 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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BYD Seal Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear Right Side
Dashboard
Front Left Side
Rear View
Left Side View
Sun Roof Moon Roof
Steering Wheel
Right Side View
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
310 Nm420 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 10 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
201 bhp168 bhp @ 3500 rpm
Charging Time
12 Hours((7.2 kW AC Fast Charger))-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Battery Capacity
61.44 kWh-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Rear Axle-
Driving Range
510 km1112
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.5 seconds-
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Max Motor Performance
201 bhp, 310 Nm-
Max Speed
180 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.7 metres6.1
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Tyres
225 / 50 R18265 / 60 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Multi-LinkCoil Spring, Watts Linkage Type with Anti-roll Bar
Front Suspension
Double WishboneIndependent Coil Spring with Anti-roll Bar
Rear Tyres
225 / 50 R18265 / 60 R18
Bootspace
400 litres-
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3
Seating Capacity
5 Person7
Doors
5 Doors5
Ground Clearance
145 mm225
Length
4800 mm4903
Wheelbase
2920 mm2850
Height
1460 mm1837
Kerb Weight
1922 kg2310
Width
1875 mm1869
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual ZoneYes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Heater
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestVents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsMulti-Function Display
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
NoYes
Tachometer
NoDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
NoYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
NoDecals
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanoramic Sunroof
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
BlackChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
No-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Rear Wiper
NoYes
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal with Remote
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Both SidesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED Projector
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
HalogenHalogen on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
Warranty (Years)
63
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000No
Warranty (Kilometres)
150000100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
YesNo
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Speakers
126+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
15.6 inch-
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesYes
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Rear Passenger Side, Front Center)7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes-
High-beam Assist
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
YesNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes-
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes-
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (ASEAN NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes-
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Black / Tahiti BlueDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, lumbar up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyNo
Interior Colours
Black / Tahiti BlueBlack & Beige
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, lumbar up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
42,92,72639,73,235
Ex-Showroom Price
41,00,00033,81,600
RTO
29,0004,31,930
Insurance
1,63,2261,24,206
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
92,26784,648
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Solid electric performancePacked with cabin featuresSporty sedan looks

Cons

Low ground clearance Lacks physical buttons on the dashboard

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