In 2026 when choosing among the BYD Seal and Ford Endeavour, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BYD Seal Price starts at Rs. 41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Dynamic and Ford Endeavour Price starts at Rs. 32.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium Plus 2.0 4x2 AT. Seal gets a battery pack of up to 61.44 kWh. Endeavour: 1996 cc engine, 12.4 to 13.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Seal vs Endeavour Comparison