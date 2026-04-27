In 2026 when choosing among the BYD Seal and Citroen C5 Aircross, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BYD Seal Price starts at Rs. 41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Dynamic and Citroen C5 Aircross Price starts at Rs. 37.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Shine. Seal gets a battery pack of up to 61.44 kWh. C5 Aircross: 1997 cc engine, 17.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Seal vs C5 Aircross Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Seal
|C5 aircross
|Brand
|BYD
|Citroen
|Price
|₹ 41 Lakhs
|₹ 37.32 Lakhs
|Range
|510-650 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|17.5 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|61.44 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1997 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|12 Hours((7.2 kW AC Fast Charger))
|-