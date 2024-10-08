In 2026 when choosing among the BYD e6 and Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BYD e6 Price starts at Rs. 29.15 Lakh (last recorded price) for GL and Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 38.17 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG. e6 gets a battery pack of up to 71.7 kwh. Tiguan [2021-2025]: 1984 cc engine, 13.54 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e6 vs Tiguan [2021-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E6
|Tiguan [2021-2025]
|Brand
|BYD
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 29.15 Lakh
|₹ 38.17 Lakhs
|Range
|415 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|13.54 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|71.7 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1984 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-