|Max Speed
|130 Kmph
|-
|Engine
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|2755 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline
|Engine Type
|Single AC Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
|-
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|Diesel
|Max Motor Performance
|94 bhp 180 Nm
|-
|Driving Range
|415 Km
|-
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|4WD / AWD
|Transmission
|Automatic - 1 Gears
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Battery
|71.7 kWh, Lithium Iron Phosphate,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
|-
|Electric Motor
|1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
|-
|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|Idle Start/Stop
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Yes (Manual)
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|-
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|-
|Heater
|Yes
|-
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|-
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|-
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|Electronic - Internal Only
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Visual display
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Front & Rear
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|-
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|-
|Steering Adjustment
|Manual Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|-
|₹66,009
|₹NaN