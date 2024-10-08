In 2026, when choosing between the BYD e6 and Toyota Fortuner Legender, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. BYD e6 Price starts at Rs. 29.15 Lakh (last recorded price) for GL, Toyota Fortuner Legender Price starts at Rs. 41.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4X2 AT 2.8 Legender. e6 gets a battery pack of up to 71.7 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e6 vs Fortuner Legender Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E6
|Fortuner legender
|Brand
|BYD
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 29.15 Lakh
|₹ 41.54 Lakhs
|Range
|415 km/charge
|1152 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|71.7 kwh
|-
|Charging Time
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