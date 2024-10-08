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BYD e6 vs Toyota Fortuner Legender

In 2026, when choosing between the BYD e6 and Toyota Fortuner Legender, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. BYD e6 Price starts at Rs. 29.15 Lakh (last recorded price) for GL, Toyota Fortuner Legender Price starts at Rs. 41.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4X2 AT 2.8 Legender. e6 gets a battery pack of up to 71.7 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e6 vs Fortuner Legender Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E6 Fortuner legender
BrandBYDToyota
Price₹ 29.15 Lakh₹ 41.54 Lakhs
Range415 km/charge1152 km/charge
Battery Capacity71.7 kwh-
Charging Time--

Filters
e6
BYD e6
GL
₹29.15 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Fortuner Legender
Toyota Fortuner Legender
4X2 AT 2.8 Legender
₹41.54 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BYD e6 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Wheel
Side Mirror Body
Headlight
Front Left Side
Front Fog Lamp
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Specification
Max Speed
130 Kmph190 kmph
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable2755 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
Single AC Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor1GD-FTV Turbocharged D-4D I4
Fuel Type
ElectricDiesel
Max Motor Performance
94 bhp 180 Nm-
Driving Range
415 Km1152 Km
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsAutomatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Battery
71.7 kWh, Lithium Iron Phosphate,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Front Suspension
McPhersonDouble Wishbone with Stabiliser
Rear Suspension
Multi-link4-Link with Coil Spring and Stabiliser
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Minimum Turning Radius
5.65 metres5.8 metres
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Spare Wheel
SteelAlloy
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R17265 / 60 R18
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R17265 / 60 R18
Width
1810 mm1855 mm
Length
4695 mm4795 mm
Height
1670 mm1835 mm
Wheelbase
2800 mm2745 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm-
Kerb Weight
1930 kg-
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3 Rows
Bootspace
580 litres296 litres
Features
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents on Roof
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
One Touch -Down
DriverAll
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
SilverChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseFoot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Warranty (Kilometres)
125000100000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
500000Not Applicable
Battery Warranty (Years)
8Not Applicable
Warranty (Years)
33
Headlights
HalogenLED
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Touch Screen Size
10.09 inch8 inch
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Speakers
46
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesNo
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (ANCAP)
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesOptional
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Interior Colours
BlackMaroon / Black
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
30,71,06049,20,266
Ex-Showroom Price
29,15,00041,54,200
RTO
16,0005,66,675
Insurance
1,39,5601,98,891
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
66,0091,05,755

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