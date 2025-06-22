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HomeCompare Carse6 vs Superb [2020-2023]

BYD e6 vs Skoda Superb [2020-2023]

In 2026 when choosing among the BYD e6 and Skoda Superb [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BYD e6 Price starts at Rs. 29.15 Lakh (last recorded price) for GL and Skoda Superb [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 31.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sportline AT. e6 gets a battery pack of up to 71.7 kwh. Superb [2020-2023]: 1984 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e6 vs Superb [2020-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E6 Superb [2020-2023]
BrandBYDSkoda
Price₹ 29.15 Lakh₹ 31.99 Lakhs
Range415 km/charge-
Mileage-15.1 kmpl
Battery Capacity71.7 kwh-
Engine Capacity-1984 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
e6
BYD e6
GL
₹29.15 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Superb [2020-2023]
Skoda Superb [2020-2023]
Sportline AT
₹31.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Max Speed
130 Kmph-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
Single AC Permanent Magnet Synchronous MotorTurbocharged petrol engine with direct injection system
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Motor Performance
94 bhp 180 Nm-
Driving Range
415 Km996.6
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Battery
71.7 kWh, Lithium Iron Phosphate,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Front Suspension
McPhersonMcPherson suspension with lower triangular links and torsion stabiliser
Rear Suspension
Multi-linkMulti-element axle, with one longitudinal and transverse links, with torsion stabiliser
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Minimum Turning Radius
5.65 metres5.55
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R17215 / 55 R17
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R17215 / 55 R17
Width
1810 mm1864
Length
4695 mm4869
Height
1670 mm1469
Wheelbase
2800 mm2841
Ground Clearance
170 mm156
Kerb Weight
1930 kg1562
Doors
5 Doors4
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Bootspace
580 litres625
Features
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
Yes3
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way2 Way
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
One Touch -Down
DriverAll
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Rear Wiper
YesNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Interior Door Handles
SilverChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Opening and Closing
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Warranty (Kilometres)
125000Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
500000No
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
Warranty (Years)
34
Headlights
HalogenLED
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Touch Screen Size
10.09 inch-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Speakers
46+
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Interior Colours
BlackBlack
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
30,71,06038,01,130
Ex-Showroom Price
29,15,00032,85,000
RTO
16,0003,57,500
Insurance
1,39,5601,58,130
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
66,00981,701
Expert Rating
-

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