e6 vs Octavia Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS E6 Octavia Brand BYD Skoda Price ₹ 29.15 Lakh ₹ 26.29 Lakhs Range 415 km/charge - Mileage - 15.8 kmpl Battery Capacity 71.7 kwh - Engine Capacity - 1984 cc Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 when choosing among the BYD e6 and Skoda Octavia, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BYD e6 Price starts at Rs. 29.15 Lakh (last recorded price) for GL and Skoda Octavia Price starts at Rs. 26.29 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Style. e6 gets a battery pack of up to 71.7 kwh. Octavia: 1984 cc engine, 15.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.