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BYD e6 vs Skoda Octavia

In 2026 when choosing among the BYD e6 and Skoda Octavia, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BYD e6 Price starts at Rs. 29.15 Lakh (last recorded price) for GL and Skoda Octavia Price starts at Rs. 26.29 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Style. e6 gets a battery pack of up to 71.7 kwh. Octavia: 1984 cc engine, 15.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e6 vs Octavia Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E6 Octavia
BrandBYDSkoda
Price₹ 29.15 Lakh₹ 26.29 Lakhs
Range415 km/charge-
Mileage-15.8 kmpl
Battery Capacity71.7 kwh-
Engine Capacity-1984 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
e6
BYD e6
GL
₹29.15 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Octavia
Skoda Octavia
2.0 Style
₹26.29 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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BYD e6 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Max Speed
130 Kmph-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
Single AC Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor2.0L TSI Turbocharged I4
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Motor Performance
94 bhp 180 Nm-
Driving Range
415 Km791
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Battery
71.7 kWh, Lithium Iron Phosphate,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Front Suspension
McPhersonMacPherson Suspension
Rear Suspension
Multi-linkMultilink Suspension
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Minimum Turning Radius
5.65 metres5.1
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R17205 / 55 R17
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R17205 / 55 R17
Width
1810 mm1829
Length
4695 mm4689
Height
1670 mm1469
Wheelbase
2800 mm2680
Ground Clearance
170 mm137
Kerb Weight
1930 kg1430
Doors
5 Doors4
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Bootspace
580 litres600
Features
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal & Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way2 Way
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredDual Tone
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
One Touch -Down
DriverAll
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Rear Wiper
YesNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
SilverChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Warranty (Kilometres)
125000100000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
500000Not Applicable
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
Warranty (Years)
34
Headlights
HalogenLED
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Touch Screen Size
10.09 inch-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Speakers
46+
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Interior Colours
BlackSuedia Beige / Black with Glossy Black Trim
Folding Rear Seat
FullPartial
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
30,71,06030,04,319
Ex-Showroom Price
29,15,00026,29,000
RTO
16,0002,62,900
Insurance
1,39,5601,11,919
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
66,00964,574

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