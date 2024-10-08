e6 vs Pajero Sport Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS E6 Pajero sport Brand BYD Mitsubishi Price ₹ 29.15 Lakh ₹ 27.45 Lakhs Range 415 km/charge - Mileage - - Battery Capacity 71.7 kwh - Engine Capacity - 2477 cc Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 when choosing among the BYD e6 and Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BYD e6 Price starts at Rs. 29.15 Lakh (last recorded price) for GL and Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Price starts at Rs. 27.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Pajero Sport 2.5 AT. e6 gets a battery pack of up to 71.7 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.