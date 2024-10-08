In 2026 when choosing among the BYD e6 and Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BYD e6 Price starts at Rs. 29.15 Lakh (last recorded price) for GL and Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Price starts at Rs. 27.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Pajero Sport 2.5 AT. e6 gets a battery pack of up to 71.7 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e6 vs Pajero Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E6
|Pajero sport
|Brand
|BYD
|Mitsubishi
|Price
|₹ 29.15 Lakh
|₹ 27.45 Lakhs
|Range
|415 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|-
|Battery Capacity
|71.7 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2477 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-