In 2026 when choosing among the BYD e6 and Mitsubishi Outlander, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BYD e6 Price starts at Rs. 29.15 Lakh (last recorded price) for GL and Mitsubishi Outlander Price starts at Rs. 26.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Outlander 4X4. e6 gets a battery pack of up to 71.7 kwh. Outlander: 2360 cc engine, 8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e6 vs Outlander Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E6
|Outlander
|Brand
|BYD
|Mitsubishi
|Price
|₹ 29.15 Lakh
|₹ 26.93 Lakhs
|Range
|415 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|8 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|71.7 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2360 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-