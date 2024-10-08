e6 vs Outlander Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS E6 Outlander Brand BYD Mitsubishi Price ₹ 29.15 Lakh ₹ 26.93 Lakhs Range 415 km/charge - Mileage - 8 kmpl Battery Capacity 71.7 kwh - Engine Capacity - 2360 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 when choosing among the BYD e6 and Mitsubishi Outlander, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BYD e6 Price starts at Rs. 29.15 Lakh (last recorded price) for GL and Mitsubishi Outlander Price starts at Rs. 26.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Outlander 4X4. e6 gets a battery pack of up to 71.7 kwh. Outlander: 2360 cc engine, 8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.