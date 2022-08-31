HT Auto
BYD e6 vs Mitsubishi outlander

e6
BYD e6
GL
₹29.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
outlander
Mitsubishi outlander
Outlander 4X4
₹26.93 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Speed
130 Kmph-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable2360 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
Single AC Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor4B 12 2.4 DOCH
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Max Motor Performance
94 bhp 180 Nm-
Driving Range
415 Km-
Drivetrain
FWD4WD / AWD
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsAutomatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 4
Battery
71.7 kWh, Lithium Iron Phosphate,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestVents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicTilt
12V Power Outlets
Yes3
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
30,71,06031,11,211
Ex-Showroom Price
29,15,00026,93,000
RTO
16,0002,85,300
Insurance
1,39,5601,32,911
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
66,00966,872
