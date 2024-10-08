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BYD e6 vs MINI Countryman

In 2026 when choosing among the BYD e6 and MINI Countryman, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BYD e6 Price starts at Rs. 29.15 Lakh (last recorded price) for GL and MINI Countryman Price starts at Rs. 64.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for JCW All4. e6 gets a battery pack of up to 71.7 kwh. Countryman: 1998 cc engine, 15.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e6 vs Countryman Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E6 Countryman
BrandBYDMINI
Price₹ 29.15 Lakh₹ 64.9 Lakhs
Range415 km/charge-
Mileage-15.4 kmpl
Battery Capacity71.7 kwh-
Engine Capacity-1998 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
e6
BYD e6
GL
₹29.15 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Countryman
MINI Countryman
JCW All4
₹64.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BYD e6 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Max Speed
130 Kmph250 kmph
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
Single AC Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor2.0-litre 4-cylinder TwinPower Turbo petrol
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Max Motor Performance
94 bhp 180 Nm-
Driving Range
415 Km-
Drivetrain
FWD4WD
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Battery
71.7 kWh, Lithium Iron Phosphate,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Front Suspension
McPhersonMcPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Multi-linkMultilink
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Minimum Turning Radius
5.65 metres-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)3 spokes
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R17R19
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R17R19
Width
1810 mm1843 mm
Length
4695 mm4447 mm
Height
1670 mm1645 mm
Wheelbase
2800 mm2692 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm-
Kerb Weight
1930 kg1735 kg
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
580 litres505 litres
Features
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones with Fan speed control)
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Heater
Yes-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Degree Camera
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & Telescopic-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Average Speed
YesYes
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Power Windows
Front Only-
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableExternally Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
Yes-
Rear Wiper
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Silver-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Warranty (Kilometres)
125000-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
500000-
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Headlights
HalogenLED
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Tail Lights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Touch Screen Size
10.09 inch-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
Speakers
4-
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Voice Command
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
No-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes-
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)10 Airbags
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)4 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Interiors
Single Tone-
Interior Colours
Black-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
30,71,06074,50,223
Ex-Showroom Price
29,15,00064,90,000
RTO
16,0006,78,000
Insurance
1,39,5602,81,723
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
66,0091,60,134

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