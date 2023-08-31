Saved Articles

BYD e6 vs MINI Countryman

In 2023 when choosing among the BYD e6 and MINI Countryman, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

e6
BYD e6
GL
₹29.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Countryman
MINI Countryman
Cooper S
₹40.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Speed
130 Kmph-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
Single AC Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor2.0 Petrol
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Motor Performance
94 bhp 180 Nm-
Driving Range
415 Km677
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Battery
71.7 kWh, Lithium Iron Phosphate,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
30,71,06046,72,131
Ex-Showroom Price
29,15,00040,50,000
RTO
16,0004,34,000
Insurance
1,39,5601,87,631
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
66,0091,00,422

    Latest News

    MINI Cooper nd Countryman EVs
    MINI Cooper and Countryman EVs to make global debut tomorrow
    31 Aug 2023
    The third-generation Mini Countryman SUV comes carrying several design elements borrowed from the new Mini Cooper.
    Third generation Mini Countryman SUV production commences in this country, India launch possibly in 2024
    15 Nov 2023
    More than half of the patents BYD has filed over the last 20 years are related to electric vehicle batteries.
    This Chinese EV maker takes the patent crown with over 13,000 applications
    25 Sept 2023
    The MINI Shadow Edition comes in an all-black body paint with melting silver roof and mirror caps.
    MINI launches Countryman Shadow Edition in India: Check price, specs
    10 Oct 2023
    Latest Videos

    Chinese EV maker BYD has launched the Atto 3 electric SUV in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>34 lakh (ex-showroom). It promises more than 500-km range, one of the longest among any EVs available in India currently.
    BYD Atto 3: First Drive Review
    14 Dec 2022
    Build Your Dreams (BYD) launched its first commercial electric MPV e6 in India earlier this year at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>29.6 lakh.
    BYD e6 premium electric MPV: First Drive Review
    18 Dec 2021
    BYD Atto 3 electric SUV, which was unveiled for the Indian customers on October 11, has secured five-star rating at the Euro NCAP crash test.
    Is BYD Atto 3 India's safest electric SUV? This is what crash test revealed
    13 Oct 2022
    View all
     