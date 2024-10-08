In 2026 when choosing among the BYD e6 and MINI Countryman, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BYD e6 Price starts at Rs. 29.15 Lakh (last recorded price) for GL and MINI Countryman Price starts at Rs. 64.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for JCW All4. e6 gets a battery pack of up to 71.7 kwh. Countryman: 1998 cc engine, 15.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e6 vs Countryman Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E6
|Countryman
|Brand
|BYD
|MINI
|Price
|₹ 29.15 Lakh
|₹ 64.9 Lakhs
|Range
|415 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|15.4 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|71.7 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1998 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-