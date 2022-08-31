HT Auto
BYD e6 vs MINI Cooper

e6
BYD e6
GL
₹29.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Cooper
MINI Cooper
3 Door Hatchback
₹38.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Speed
130 Kmph-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Engine Type
Single AC Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor2.0 Petrol
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Motor Performance
94 bhp 180 Nm-
Driving Range
415 Km748
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Battery
71.7 kWh, Lithium Iron Phosphate,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
30,71,06043,87,490
Ex-Showroom Price
29,15,00038,00,000
RTO
16,0004,09,000
Insurance
1,39,5601,77,990
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
66,00994,304
