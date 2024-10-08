e6 vs clubman Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS E6 Clubman Brand BYD Mini Price ₹ 29.15 Lakh ₹ 41.9 Lakhs Range 415 km/charge - Mileage - 14 kmpl Battery Capacity 71.7 kwh - Engine Capacity - 1998 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift Charging Time - -

In 2026 when choosing among the BYD e6 and Mini clubman, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BYD e6 Price starts at Rs. 29.15 Lakh (last recorded price) for GL and Mini clubman Price starts at Rs. 41.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Clubman Cooper S. e6 gets a battery pack of up to 71.7 kwh. clubman: 1998 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.