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BYD e6 vs Mini clubman

In 2026 when choosing among the BYD e6 and Mini clubman, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BYD e6 Price starts at Rs. 29.15 Lakh (last recorded price) for GL and Mini clubman Price starts at Rs. 41.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Clubman Cooper S. e6 gets a battery pack of up to 71.7 kwh. clubman: 1998 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e6 vs clubman Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E6 Clubman
BrandBYDMini
Price₹ 29.15 Lakh₹ 41.9 Lakhs
Range415 km/charge-
Mileage-14 kmpl
Battery Capacity71.7 kwh-
Engine Capacity-1998 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift
Charging Time--

Filters
e6
BYD e6
GL
₹29.15 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
clubman
Mini clubman
Clubman Cooper S
₹41.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Max Speed
130 Kmph-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
Single AC Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor2.0 Petrol engine
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Max Motor Performance
94 bhp 180 Nm-
Driving Range
415 Km616 Km
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Battery
71.7 kWh, Lithium Iron Phosphate,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Front Suspension
McPhersonSingle joint spring-strut front axle
Rear Suspension
Multi-linkMultiple control-arm rear axle
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Minimum Turning Radius
5.65 metres-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Spare Wheel
SteelAlloy
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R17195 / 55 R16
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R17195 / 55 R16
Width
1810 mm1727 mm
Length
4695 mm3850 mm
Height
1670 mm1414 mm
Wheelbase
2800 mm2495 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm-
Kerb Weight
1930 kg1220 kg
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Seating Capacity
5 Person4 Person
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
580 litres211 litres
Features
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredChrome
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
One Touch -Down
DriverAll
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
SilverChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal with Remote
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Warranty (Kilometres)
125000Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
500000No
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
Warranty (Years)
32
Headlights
HalogenLED
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearCentre
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No)
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Touch Screen Size
10.09 inch-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Speakers
46
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchCaptain Seats
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Interior Colours
BlackCustomisable
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
30,71,06048,31,029
Ex-Showroom Price
29,15,00041,90,000
RTO
16,0004,48,000
Insurance
1,39,5601,93,029
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
66,0091,03,837

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