In 2026 when choosing among the BYD e6 and MG Gloster, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BYD e6 Price starts at Rs. 29.15 Lakh (last recorded price) for GL and MG Gloster Price starts at Rs. 41.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sharp 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD. e6 gets a battery pack of up to 71.7 kwh. Gloster: 1996 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e6 vs Gloster Comparison