|Max Speed
|130 Kmph
|-
|Engine
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|1332 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Engine Type
|Single AC Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
|1.3L M282 Turbocharged I4
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|-
|Max Motor Performance
|94 bhp 180 Nm
|-
|Driving Range
|415 Km
|-
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Transmission
|Automatic - 1 Gears
|Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Battery
|71.7 kWh, Lithium Iron Phosphate,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
|-
|Electric Motor
|1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
|-
|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|Idle Start/Stop
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|Electronic - Internal & Driver
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Front & Rear
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Steering Adjustment
|Manual Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|2
|On-Road Price
|₹30,71,060
|₹49,29,180
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹29,15,000
|₹43,60,000
|RTO
|₹16,000
|₹4,42,330
|Insurance
|₹1,39,560
|₹1,26,550
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹300
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹66,009
|₹1,05,947