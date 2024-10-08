e6 vs Alturas G4 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS E6 Alturas g4 Brand BYD Mahindra Price ₹ 29.15 Lakh ₹ 28.77 Lakhs Range 415 km/charge - Mileage - 12.0 kmpl Battery Capacity 71.7 kwh - Engine Capacity - 2157 cc Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 when choosing among the BYD e6 and Mahindra Alturas G4, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BYD e6 Price starts at Rs. 29.15 Lakh (last recorded price) for GL and Mahindra Alturas G4 Price starts at Rs. 28.77 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2WD AT. e6 gets a battery pack of up to 71.7 kwh. Alturas G4: 2157 cc engine, 12.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.