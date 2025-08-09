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BYD e6 vs Isuzu V-Cross

In 2026 when choosing among the BYD e6 and Isuzu V-Cross, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BYD e6 Price starts at Rs. 29.15 Lakh (last recorded price) for GL and Isuzu V-Cross Price starts at Rs. 21.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Hi-Lander 2WD Diesel Turbo Manual. e6 gets a battery pack of up to 71.7 kwh. V-Cross: 1898 cc engine, 16.13 to 23.24 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e6 vs V-Cross Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E6 V-cross
BrandBYDIsuzu
Price₹ 29.15 Lakh₹ 21.05 Lakhs
Range415 km/charge-
Mileage-16.13 to 23.24 kmpl
Battery Capacity71.7 kwh-
Engine Capacity-1898 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
e6
BYD e6
GL
₹29.15 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
V-Cross
Isuzu V-Cross
Hi-Lander 2WD Diesel Turbo Manual
₹21.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BYD e6 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Headlight
Front Left Side
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Specification
Max Speed
130 Kmph-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable1898 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
Single AC Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor4 Cylinder, Comon Rail, VGS Turbo Intercooled
Fuel Type
ElectricDiesel
Max Motor Performance
94 bhp 180 Nm-
Driving Range
415 Km-
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Battery
71.7 kWh, Lithium Iron Phosphate,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Front Suspension
McPhersonIndependent Double Wishbone, Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Multi-linkSoft Ride, Leaf Spring
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.65 metres6.3 metres
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R17245 / 70 R16
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R17245 / 70 R16
Width
1810 mm1860 mm
Length
4695 mm5295 mm
Height
1670 mm1785 mm
Wheelbase
2800 mm3095 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm-
Kerb Weight
1930 kg1835 kg
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Bootspace
580 litres-
Features
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Automatic Climate Control (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicTilt
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Average Speed
YesNo
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear Power Windows, Driver One-touch down
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Rear Wiper
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Silver-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseCabin-Release
Cup Holders
Front OnlyCupholders in Front & Second Row
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Warranty (Kilometres)
125000-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
500000-
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Headlights
HalogenLED Projector
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Tail Lights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)No
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Touch Screen Size
10.09 inch-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
Speakers
4-
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Voice Command
YesNo
GPS Navigation System
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
No-
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Wireless Charger
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesNo
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherFabric
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Interiors
Single Tone-
Interior Colours
Black-
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
30,71,06024,96,763
Ex-Showroom Price
29,15,00021,04,580
RTO
16,0002,79,072
Insurance
1,39,5601,12,611
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
66,00953,665

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