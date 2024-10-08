e6 vs Tucson [2020-2022] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS E6 Tucson [2020-2022] Brand BYD Hyundai Price ₹ 29.15 Lakh ₹ 22.55 Lakhs Range 415 km/charge - Mileage - - Battery Capacity 71.7 kwh - Engine Capacity - 1999 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode Charging Time - -

In 2026 when choosing among the BYD e6 and Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BYD e6 Price starts at Rs. 29.15 Lakh (last recorded price) for GL and Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] Price starts at Rs. 22.55 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GL (O) 2WD AT Petrol. e6 gets a battery pack of up to 71.7 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.