e6 vs Tucson [2022-2025] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS E6 Tucson [2022-2025] Brand BYD Hyundai Price ₹ 29.15 Lakh ₹ 29.27 Lakhs Range 415 km/charge - Mileage - 12.95 to 15.38 kmpl Battery Capacity 71.7 kwh - Engine Capacity - 1997 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 when choosing among the BYD e6 and Hyundai Tucson [2022-2025], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BYD e6 Price starts at Rs. 29.15 Lakh (last recorded price) for GL and Hyundai Tucson [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 29.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Platinum 2.0 AT Petrol. e6 gets a battery pack of up to 71.7 kwh. Tucson [2022-2025]: 1997 cc engine, 12.95 to 15.38 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.