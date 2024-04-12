e6 vs Kona Electric Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS E6 Kona electric Brand BYD Hyundai Price ₹ 29.15 Lakh ₹ 23.79 Lakhs Range 415 km/charge 452 km/charge Battery Capacity 71.7 kwh 39.2 kwh Charging Time - 6.1 Hrs

In 2026, when choosing between the BYD e6 and Hyundai Kona Electric, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. BYD e6 Price starts at Rs. 29.15 Lakh (last recorded price) for GL, Hyundai Kona Electric Price starts at Rs. 23.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Premium. e6 gets a battery pack of up to 71.7 kwh. Kona Electric gets a battery pack of up to 39.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.