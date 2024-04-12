hamburger icon
HomeCompare Carse6 vs Kona Electric

BYD e6 vs Hyundai Kona Electric

In 2026, when choosing between the BYD e6 and Hyundai Kona Electric, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. BYD e6 Price starts at Rs. 29.15 Lakh (last recorded price) for GL, Hyundai Kona Electric Price starts at Rs. 23.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Premium. e6 gets a battery pack of up to 71.7 kwh. Kona Electric gets a battery pack of up to 39.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e6 vs Kona Electric Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E6 Kona electric
BrandBYDHyundai
Price₹ 29.15 Lakh₹ 23.79 Lakhs
Range415 km/charge452 km/charge
Battery Capacity71.7 kwh39.2 kwh
Charging Time-6.1 Hrs

Filters
e6
BYD e6
GL
₹29.15 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Kona Electric
Hyundai Kona Electric
Premium
₹23.79 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car

BYD e6 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Headlight
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Max Speed
130 Kmph167 kmph
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not ApplicableNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Engine Type
Single AC Permanent Magnet Synchronous MotorPermanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM)
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Motor Performance
94 bhp 180 Nm134 bhp 395 Nm
Driving Range
415 Km-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsAutomatic - Not Applicable Gears, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Battery
71.7 kWh, Lithium Iron Phosphate,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan39.2 kWh, Lithium Ion Polymer, 327 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Front Suspension
McPhersonMcPherson Strut Type
Rear Suspension
Multi-linkMulti-Link
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Minimum Turning Radius
5.65 metres5.3
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Spare Wheel
SteelSpace Saver
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R17215 / 55 R17
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R17215 / 55 R17
Width
1810 mm1800
Length
4695 mm4180
Height
1670 mm1570
Wheelbase
2800 mm2600
Ground Clearance
170 mm172
Kerb Weight
1930 kg1535
Doors
5 Doors5
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Bootspace
580 litres332
Features
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 WayNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
One Touch -Down
DriverFront
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
SilverSilver
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Warranty (Kilometres)
125000Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
500000160000
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
Warranty (Years)
33
Headlights
HalogenLED Projector
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Touch Screen Size
10.09 inch-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Speakers
46
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Interior Colours
BlackBlack
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
30,71,06024,95,389
Ex-Showroom Price
29,15,00023,79,000
RTO
16,00016,000
Insurance
1,39,56099,889
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
66,00953,635

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

Hyundai Motor was seen testing the electric version of its best-selling model Creta in India. For the first time, the Creta EV spy shots have revealed what the interiors of the SUV may look like. (Image courtesy: Instagram/@piloton_wheels)
Hyundai Creta EV spotted testing, may get Kona-like interiors
12 Apr 2024
The Hyundai Kona Jayde concept previews a beefy and heavily accessorised iteration of the electric SUV.
Hyundai reveals Kona Jayde concept as a fully geared electric urban adventure vehicle, will debut at 2023 SEMA Show
31 Oct 2023
The BYD eMAX 7 is offered in two trim levels - Premium and Superior. Both the variants get the option for six seater or seven seater layout.
BYD eMAX 7 electric MPV launched in India at 26.90 lakh. Here's what it gets over the e6 MPV
8 Oct 2024
BYD eMax 7 electric MPV has been launched in India as a long-awaited successor to the BYD e6 MPV, which was the first car from the Chinese electric car manufacturer.
BYD eMax 7 launched in India as long-awaited successor to e6 MPV. Which variant offers what feature
9 Oct 2024
Hyundai Kona Electric never got a facelift in the Indian market.
Hyundai Kona Electric silently discontinued ahead of Creta EV launch
22 Jun 2024
BYD eMAX7 starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>26.90 lakh and top out at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>29.90 lakh
BYD eMax 7 vs BYD e6: Top 5 updates that the new model gets
31 Oct 2024
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Chinese EV giant BYD has showcased the Sealion 6 plug-in hybrid SUV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The electric motor and the engine combine to offer a staggering 1.092 km of range.
BYD debuts Sealion 6 plug-in hybrid SUV with nearly 1,100-km range, may be considered for India
18 Jan 2025
Hyundai is likely to debut the i20 N Line in India as its first performance model later this year.
Hyundai N Line cars to launch in India
9 Aug 2021
First Look: MG Motor unveils ZS EV
First Look: MG Motor unveils ZS EV in India
5 Dec 2019
MG ZS EV vs Hyundai Kona: A face-off between India’s first electric SUVs
MG ZS EV vs Hyundai Kona: A face-off between India’s first electric SUVs
9 Dec 2019
Build Your Dreams (BYD) launched its first commercial electric MPV e6 in India earlier this year at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>29.6 lakh.
BYD e6 premium electric MPV: First Drive Review
18 Dec 2021
BYD Sealion 7 is based on the e-Platform 3.0 shared with the Seal sedan and will be available in two variants - Premium and Performance. The top-end version comes with all-wheel drive setup and an output of 523 bhp of power and 690 Nm peak torque.
BYD Sealion 7 review: Worthy challenger to Koreans, luxury EVs
17 Feb 2025
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers