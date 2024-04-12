In 2026, when choosing between the BYD e6 and Hyundai Kona Electric, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. BYD e6 Price starts at Rs. 29.15 Lakh (last recorded price) for GL, Hyundai Kona Electric Price starts at Rs. 23.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Premium. e6 gets a battery pack of up to 71.7 kwh. Kona Electric gets a battery pack of up to 39.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e6 vs Kona Electric Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E6
|Kona electric
|Brand
|BYD
|Hyundai
|Price
|₹ 29.15 Lakh
|₹ 23.79 Lakhs
|Range
|415 km/charge
|452 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|71.7 kwh
|39.2 kwh
|Charging Time
|-
|6.1 Hrs