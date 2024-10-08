In 2026 when choosing among the BYD e6 and Citroen C5 Aircross, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BYD e6 Price starts at Rs. 29.15 Lakh (last recorded price) for GL and Citroen C5 Aircross Price starts at Rs. 37.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Shine. e6 gets a battery pack of up to 71.7 kwh. C5 Aircross: 1997 cc engine, 17.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e6 vs C5 Aircross Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E6
|C5 aircross
|Brand
|BYD
|Citroen
|Price
|₹ 29.15 Lakh
|₹ 37.32 Lakhs
|Range
|415 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|17.5 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|71.7 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1997 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-