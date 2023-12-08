Saved Articles

BYD e6 vs Citroen C5 Aircross

In 2023 when choosing among the BYD e6 and Citroen C5 Aircross, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

e6
BYD e6
GL
₹29.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
C5 Aircross
Citroen C5 Aircross
Feel
₹30.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Speed
130 Kmph-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
Single AC Permanent Magnet Synchronous MotorDW10FC
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Motor Performance
94 bhp 180 Nm-
Driving Range
415 Km-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Battery
71.7 kWh, Lithium Iron Phosphate,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceAuto Steering
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
30,71,06035,57,547
Ex-Showroom Price
29,15,00030,30,000
RTO
16,0003,78,750
Insurance
1,39,5601,48,297
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
66,00976,465

    Latest News

    Citroen and Jeep, part of the Stellantis Group, have extended assistance to its customers whose vehicles are affected by the floods caused by Cyclone Michaung.
    Citroen, Jeep join other carmakers, extend assistance to customers affected by Cyclone Michaung floods
    8 Dec 2023
    Citroen C3 Aircross come as the latest entrant in the Indian SUV space that has been witnessing a rapid surge in demand and sales growth.
    Citroen C3 Aircross vs Kia Seltos: Which SUV to choose
    8 Oct 2023
    Citroen C3 Aircross gets a single petrol engine and manual transmission, while Hyundai Creta offers both petrol and diesel engines along with variable transmission options.
    Citroen C3 Aircross vs Hyundai Creta: Which one to choose
    5 Oct 2023
    C3 Aircross is the latest offering from Citroen in India which was launched in two seating arrangements in October this year.
    C3, C3 Aircross SUV among Citroen cars in India set for price hike from this date, say sources
    11 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    Citroen will launch the C3 Aircross as its latest foray into the compact SUV segment. Offered in both five and seven seat configurations, it promises to take on a host of rivals in the segment.
    Citroen C3 Aircross SUV: First drive review
    6 Aug 2023
    Citroen reveals India plans, expected to launch more cars in near future.
    Citroen reveals India plans, expected to launch more cars in near future
    15 Feb 2021
    Build Your Dreams (BYD) launched its first commercial electric MPV e6 in India earlier this year at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>29.6 lakh.
    BYD e6 premium electric MPV: First Drive Review
    18 Dec 2021
    Citroen C3 Aircross will be the latest entrant in the compact SUV segment with few unique features. The French auto giant will launch the C3 Aircross in India ahead of the festive season.
    Citroen C3 Aircross to offer value for money: Saurabh Vatsa, Brand Head at Citroen India
    2 Aug 2023
