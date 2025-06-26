In 2026, when choosing between the BYD Atto 3 and Toyota Fortuner Legender, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. BYD Atto 3 Price starts at Rs. 24.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Dynamic, Toyota Fortuner Legender Price starts at Rs. 41.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4X2 AT 2.8 Legender. Atto 3 gets a battery pack of up to 49.92 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Atto 3 vs Fortuner Legender Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Atto 3
|Fortuner legender
|Brand
|BYD
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 24.99 Lakhs
|₹ 41.54 Lakhs
|Range
|468-521 km/charge
|1152 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|49.92 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|8 hours (7.2 kW AC Charger)
|-