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BYD Atto 3 vs Toyota Fortuner Legender

In 2026, when choosing between the BYD Atto 3 and Toyota Fortuner Legender, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. BYD Atto 3 Price starts at Rs. 24.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Dynamic, Toyota Fortuner Legender Price starts at Rs. 41.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4X2 AT 2.8 Legender. Atto 3 gets a battery pack of up to 49.92 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Atto 3 vs Fortuner Legender Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Atto 3 Fortuner legender
BrandBYDToyota
Price₹ 24.99 Lakhs₹ 41.54 Lakhs
Range468-521 km/charge1152 km/charge
Battery Capacity49.92 kWh-
Charging Time8 hours (7.2 kW AC Charger)-

Filters
Atto 3
BYD Atto 3
Dynamic
₹24.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Fortuner Legender
Toyota Fortuner Legender
4X2 AT 2.8 Legender
₹41.54 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BYD Atto 3 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Gear Shifter
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Battery Capacity
49.92 kWh-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Driving Range
468 km1152 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.9 seconds10.4 seconds
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Max Motor Performance
201 bhp, 310 Nm-
Charging Time
8 hours (7.2 kW AC Charger)-
Fuel Type
ElectricDiesel
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R17265 / 60 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Front Suspension
Macpherson strutDouble Wishbone with Stabiliser
Rear Suspension
Multi-link4-Link with Coil Spring and Stabiliser
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R17265 / 60 R18
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3 Rows
Bootspace
440 litres296 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Length
4455 mm4795 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm-
Wheelbase
2720 mm2745 mm
Kerb Weight
1680 kg-
Height
1615 mm1835 mm
Width
1875 mm1855 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraReverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents on Roof
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoOptional
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
NoYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
YesNo
Rub - Strips
Black-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
NoNo
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseFoot Trigger Opening/Automatic
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
Both SidesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourYes
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
63
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
150000100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
8Not Applicable
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
66
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
12.8 inch8 inch
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
YesYes
Emergency Call
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Front Center)7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesOptional
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoNo
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesNo
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (ANCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Eclipse Blue / Hazy GreyMaroon / Black
Ventilated Seats
NoFront only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Ventilated Seat Type
NoCooled
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
26,19,80549,20,266
Ex-Showroom Price
24,99,00041,54,200
RTO
16,0005,66,675
Insurance
1,04,3051,98,891
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
56,3091,05,755

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