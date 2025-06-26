In 2026, when choosing between the BYD Atto 3 and Toyota Camry, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. BYD Atto 3 Price starts at Rs. 24.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Dynamic, Toyota Camry Price starts at Rs. 48.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Elegant. Atto 3 gets a battery pack of up to 49.92 kWh. Camry gets a battery pack of up to 251.6 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Atto 3 vs Camry Comparison