In 2026 when choosing among the BYD Atto 3 and Skoda Superb [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BYD Atto 3 Price starts at Rs. 24.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Dynamic and Skoda Superb [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 31.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sportline AT. Atto 3 gets a battery pack of up to 49.92 kWh. Superb [2020-2023]: 1984 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Atto 3 vs Superb [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Atto 3
|Superb [2020-2023]
|Brand
|BYD
|Skoda
|Price
|₹ 24.99 Lakhs
|₹ 31.99 Lakhs
|Range
|468-521 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|15.1 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|49.92 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1984 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|8 hours (7.2 kW AC Charger)
|-