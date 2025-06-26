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HomeCompare CarsAtto 3 vs Superb [2023-2024]

BYD Atto 3 vs Skoda Superb [2023-2024]

In 2026 when choosing among the BYD Atto 3 and Skoda Superb [2023-2024], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BYD Atto 3 Price starts at Rs. 24.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Dynamic and Skoda Superb [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 54 Lakhs (last recorded price) for L&K. Atto 3 gets a battery pack of up to 49.92 kWh. Superb [2023-2024]: 1984 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Atto 3 vs Superb [2023-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Atto 3 Superb [2023-2024]
BrandBYDSkoda
Price₹ 24.99 Lakhs₹ 54 Lakhs
Range468-521 km/charge-
Mileage-18.2 kmpl
Battery Capacity49.92 kWh-
Engine Capacity-1984 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time8 hours (7.2 kW AC Charger)-

Filters
Atto 3
BYD Atto 3
Dynamic
₹24.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Superb [2023-2024]
Skoda Superb [2023-2024]
L&K
₹54 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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BYD Atto 3 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Battery Capacity
49.92 kWh-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front AxleNo
Driving Range
468 km-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.9 seconds-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Motor Performance
201 bhp, 310 Nm-
Charging Time
8 hours (7.2 kW AC Charger)-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R17235 / 45 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Macpherson strutMcPherson suspension with lower triangular links and torsion stabiliser
Rear Suspension
Multi-linkMulti-element axle, with one longitudinal and transverse links, with torsion stabiliser
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R17205 / 55 R16
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
440 litres625 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Length
4455 mm4869 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm151 mm
Wheelbase
2720 mm2836 mm
Kerb Weight
1680 kg1565 kg
Height
1615 mm1503 mm
Width
1875 mm1864 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
No-
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
NoYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
YesNo
Rub - Strips
Black-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Scuff Plates
No-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Rear Wiper
YesNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseFoot Trigger Opening/Automatic
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
Both Sides-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
LED-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
6-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000-
Warranty (Kilometres)
150000-
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Yes), Apple CarPlay (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
611
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable-
DVD Playback
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Touch Screen Size
12.8 inch23.3 inch
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
Yes-
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Front Center)9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoYes
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Interior Colours
Eclipse Blue / Hazy GreyPiano Black
Ventilated Seats
NoFront only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullPartial
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated and cooled
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
26,19,80562,09,190
Ex-Showroom Price
24,99,00054,00,000
RTO
16,0005,69,000
Insurance
1,04,3052,39,690
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
56,3091,33,459

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