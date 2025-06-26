In 2026 when choosing among the BYD Atto 3 and Skoda Octavia, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BYD Atto 3 Price starts at Rs. 24.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Dynamic and Skoda Octavia Price starts at Rs. 26.29 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Style. Atto 3 gets a battery pack of up to 49.92 kWh. Octavia: 1984 cc engine, 15.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Atto 3 vs Octavia Comparison