In 2026 when choosing among the BYD Atto 3 and Skoda Kodiaq, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BYD Atto 3 Price starts at Rs. 24.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Dynamic and Skoda Kodiaq Price starts at Rs. 36.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Lounge. Atto 3 gets a battery pack of up to 49.92 kWh. Kodiaq: 1984 cc engine, 14.86 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Atto 3 vs Kodiaq Comparison