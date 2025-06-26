hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsAtto 3 vs Kodiaq

BYD Atto 3 vs Skoda Kodiaq

In 2026 when choosing among the BYD Atto 3 and Skoda Kodiaq, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BYD Atto 3 Price starts at Rs. 24.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Dynamic and Skoda Kodiaq Price starts at Rs. 36.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Lounge. Atto 3 gets a battery pack of up to 49.92 kWh. Kodiaq: 1984 cc engine, 14.86 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Atto 3 vs Kodiaq Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Atto 3 Kodiaq
BrandBYDSkoda
Price₹ 24.99 Lakhs₹ 36.99 Lakhs
Range468-521 km/charge-
Mileage-14.86 kmpl
Battery Capacity49.92 kWh-
Engine Capacity-1984 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time8 hours (7.2 kW AC Charger)-

Filters
Atto 3
BYD Atto 3
Dynamic
₹24.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Kodiaq
Skoda Kodiaq
Lounge
₹36.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car

BYD Atto 3 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Rear Left View
Infotainment System Main Menu
Steering Wheel
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Battery Capacity
49.92 kWh-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Driving Range
468 km921 km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.9 seconds-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
FWD4WD
Max Motor Performance
201 bhp, 310 Nm-
Charging Time
8 hours (7.2 kW AC Charger)-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R17235 / 55 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering Wheel
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Front Suspension
Macpherson strutMcPherson suspension with lower triangular links and torsion stabiliser
Rear Suspension
Multi-linkMulti-element axle, with longitudinal and transverse links, with torsion stabiliser
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R17235 / 55 R18
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Bootspace
440 litres447 L
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Length
4455 mm4758 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm155 mm
Wheelbase
2720 mm2791 mm
Kerb Weight
1680 kg1765 kg
Height
1615 mm1679 mm
Width
1875 mm1864 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraParking Assist with Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Automatic Climate Control: Three Zone; Two Zones Front-row AC zone; Individual Fan Speed Controls Front AC fan speed control; Single Zone Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents; Common Fan Speed Control Rear AC fan speed control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlYes
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsYes
Shift Indicator
NoGear
Clock
DigitalYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Digital-
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
NoYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessYes
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Rub - Strips
BlackNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear (with Pinch Guard) Power Windows; Driver One-touch up/down
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
No-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseNo
One Touch - Up
AllYes
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Third Row Cup Holders
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
NoYes
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearButton Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot Lamp
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
Both Sides-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourYes
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
65 Years / 125000 Kms
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000-
Warranty (Kilometres)
150000-
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)-
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingBluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired Connectivity
Speakers
66 Speakers
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable-
DVD Playback
No-
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Touch Screen Size
12.8 inch10.25 inch
Aux Compatibility
No-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayHD Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
YesNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Differential Lock
NoYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoFull-time
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Front Center)-
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmphOverspeed Warning with 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes-
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherFabric
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder-
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)8 way electrically adjustable + 2 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Electric); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric); Extended Thigh Support: Forward / Back (Electric)
Interior Colours
Eclipse Blue / Hazy Grey-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear Headrests
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Extended Thigh Support: Forward / Back (Manual)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
26,19,80542,72,495
Ex-Showroom Price
24,99,00036,99,000
RTO
16,0003,98,900
Insurance
1,04,3051,74,095
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
56,30991,832
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Polished driveUpdated feature list

Cons

Is still not the sportiest SUVs around
Latest Offers
See All
On Skoda Kodiaq :- Get Exchange Benefits Up to Rs...
Applicable on Kodiaqsportline & 2 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

The 2025 BYD Atto 3 was recently introduced in Indian markets with a refreshed front fascia and rear bumpers, new alloy wheels and more.
Check out 5 reasons why the BYD Atto 3 has gained traction globally
26 Jun 2025
The 2025 BYD Atto 3 gets restyled front and rear bumpers, new alloy wheels, and new LED taillights
BYD Atto 3 surpasses one million sales mark globally. Check details
24 Jun 2025
Tata Harrier EV challenges rivals such as Mahindra XEV 9e and BYD Atto 3.
Tata Harrier EV vs Mahindra XEV 9e vs BYD Atto 3: Which electric SUV has the edge
4 Jun 2025
Skoda Auto India’s H1 2026 sales growth was supported by stronger demand for the Kushaq, Kodiaq, Kylaq and Slavia.
Skoda Auto India sells 38,894 units in H1; Kushaq, Kodiaq and Kylaq drive momentum
1 Jul 2026
The Skoda Kodiaq RS is the brand’s first RS-badged premium SUV in India and comes with 20-inch alloy wheels and black exterior highlights.
Skoda Kodiaq RS: 5 things to know about the performance SUV
4 Jul 2026
Skoda Kodiaq RS uses a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine.
Skoda Kodiaq RS deliveries begin
13 Jul 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Skoda has launched its first sub-compact SUV Kylaq in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Skoda plans to grab a significant share in the segment with the Kylaq's practical, less flashy character and its aggressive pricing to challenge the more fancied rivals.
Skoda Kylaq review: Aggressive pricing, practical to drive. Should you buy the Nexon, Brezza, Sonet rival?
25 Jan 2025
Skoda has unveiled the 2025 Enyaq facelift electric SUV for the global markets. The Enyaq will also become the first EV from the Czech auto giant to be launched in India.
Watch India-bound 2025 Skoda Enyaq EV facelift unveiled with bigger battery and enhanced range
9 Jan 2025
Chinese EV maker BYD has launched the Atto 3 electric SUV in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>34 lakh (ex-showroom). It promises more than 500-km range, one of the longest among any EVs available in India currently.
BYD Atto 3: First Drive Review
14 Dec 2022
Skoda Kylaq has become the first car from the Czech auto giant to undergo Bharat NCAP crash tests. The Kylaq now joins the likes of Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV 3XO in the list of sub-compact SUVs to secure highest safety ratings at the Bharat NCAP crash tests.
Skoda Kylaq scores five-star rating at Bharat NCAP. Watch crash test video of India's safest sub-compact SUV
16 Jan 2025
BYD Sealion 7 is based on the e-Platform 3.0 shared with the Seal sedan and will be available in two variants - Premium and Performance. The top-end version comes with all-wheel drive setup and an output of 523 bhp of power and 690 Nm peak torque.
BYD Sealion 7 review: Worthy challenger to Koreans, luxury EVs
17 Feb 2025
BYD Atto 3 electric SUV, which was unveiled for the Indian customers on October 11, has secured five-star rating at the Euro NCAP crash test.
Is BYD Atto 3 India's safest electric SUV? This is what crash test revealed
13 Oct 2022
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers