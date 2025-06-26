In 2026 when choosing among the BYD Atto 3 and Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BYD Atto 3 Price starts at Rs. 24.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Dynamic and Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Price starts at Rs. 27.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Pajero Sport 2.5 AT. Atto 3 gets a battery pack of up to 49.92 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Atto 3 vs Pajero Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Atto 3
|Pajero sport
|Brand
|BYD
|Mitsubishi
|Price
|₹ 24.99 Lakhs
|₹ 27.45 Lakhs
|Range
|468-521 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|-
|Battery Capacity
|49.92 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2477 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|8 hours (7.2 kW AC Charger)
|-