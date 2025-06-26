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BYD Atto 3 vs MINI Countryman

In 2026 when choosing among the BYD Atto 3 and MINI Countryman, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BYD Atto 3 Price starts at Rs. 24.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Dynamic and MINI Countryman Price starts at Rs. 64.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for JCW All4. Atto 3 gets a battery pack of up to 49.92 kWh. Countryman: 1998 cc engine, 15.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Atto 3 vs Countryman Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Atto 3 Countryman
BrandBYDMINI
Price₹ 24.99 Lakhs₹ 64.9 Lakhs
Range468-521 km/charge-
Mileage-15.4 kmpl
Battery Capacity49.92 kWh-
Engine Capacity-1998 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time8 hours (7.2 kW AC Charger)-

Filters
Atto 3
BYD Atto 3
Dynamic
₹24.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Countryman
MINI Countryman
JCW All4
₹64.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BYD Atto 3 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Front Left Side
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Battery Capacity
49.92 kWh-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Driving Range
468 km-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.9 seconds5.4 second
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
FWD4WD
Max Motor Performance
201 bhp, 310 Nm-
Charging Time
8 hours (7.2 kW AC Charger)-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R17R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)3 spokes
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Macpherson strutMcPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Multi-linkMultilink
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R17R19
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
440 litres505 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Length
4455 mm4447 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm-
Wheelbase
2720 mm2692 mm
Kerb Weight
1680 kg1735 kg
Height
1615 mm1645 mm
Width
1875 mm1843 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Heater
Yes-
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones with Fan speed control)
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
No-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
No-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
NoYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
YesYes
Rub - Strips
Black-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanaromic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableExternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
Yes-
One Touch -Down
All-
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Scuff Plates
No-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Rear Wiper
Yes-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
All-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
NoYes
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
Both Sides-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
LED-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
6-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000-
Warranty (Kilometres)
150000-
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)-
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Speakers
6-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable-
DVD Playback
No-
GPS Navigation System
No-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Touch Screen Size
12.8 inch-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Voice Command
Yes-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
Yes-
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes-
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes-
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Front Center)10 Airbags
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoYes
High-beam Assist
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoYes
Lane Departure Prevention
NoYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
Leather-
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder-
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)4 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Interior Colours
Eclipse Blue / Hazy Grey-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)4 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
26,19,80574,50,223
Ex-Showroom Price
24,99,00064,90,000
RTO
16,0006,78,000
Insurance
1,04,3052,81,723
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
56,3091,60,134

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