In 2023 when choosing among the BYD Atto 3 and MINI Cooper Convertible, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BYD Atto 3 Price starts at Rs 33.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Extended Range and MINI Cooper Convertible Price starts at Rs 44 Lakhs (last recorded price) for S. Atto 3 gets a battery pack of up to 60.48 kWh. Cooper Convertible: 1998 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage.