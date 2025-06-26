In 2026 when choosing among the BYD Atto 3 and MINI Cooper, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BYD Atto 3 Price starts at Rs. 24.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Dynamic and MINI Cooper Price starts at Rs. 38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door Hatchback. Atto 3 gets a battery pack of up to 49.92 kWh. Cooper: 1998 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Atto 3 vs Cooper Comparison