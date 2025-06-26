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BYD Atto 3 vs MG Gloster

In 2026 when choosing among the BYD Atto 3 and MG Gloster, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BYD Atto 3 Price starts at Rs. 24.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Dynamic and MG Gloster Price starts at Rs. 41.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sharp 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD. Atto 3 gets a battery pack of up to 49.92 kWh. Gloster: 1996 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Atto 3 vs Gloster Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Atto 3 Gloster
BrandBYDMG
Price₹ 24.99 Lakhs₹ 41.07 Lakhs
Range468-521 km/charge-
Mileage-10 kmpl
Battery Capacity49.92 kWh-
Engine Capacity-1996 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time8 hours (7.2 kW AC Charger)-

Filters
Atto 3
BYD Atto 3
Dynamic
₹24.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Gloster
MG Gloster
Sharp 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD
₹41.07 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BYD Atto 3 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Parking Camera Display
Dashboard
Ambient Lighting View
Headlight
Front Left Side
Infotainment System Main Menu
Gear Shifter
Sun Roof Moon Roof
Steering Wheel
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Battery Capacity
49.92 kWh-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Driving Range
468 km-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.9 seconds-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Max Motor Performance
201 bhp, 310 Nm-
Charging Time
8 hours (7.2 kW AC Charger)-
Fuel Type
ElectricDiesel
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R17255 / 55 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Macpherson strutDual Helix Independent Suspension
Rear Suspension
Multi-linkFive Link Integral Suspension
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R17255 / 55 R19
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3 Rows
Bootspace
440 litres343 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Length
4455 mm4985 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm-
Wheelbase
2720 mm2950 mm
Kerb Weight
1680 kg2510 kg
Height
1615 mm1867 mm
Width
1875 mm1926 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes4
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestSeparate Zone, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoDynamic
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
NoYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
YesYes
Rub - Strips
Black-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
ChromeSilver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredDual Tone
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
NoMetallic
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseFoot Trigger Opening/Automatic
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoPassive
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
Both SidesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
Warranty (Years)
63
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000No
Warranty (Kilometres)
150000100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
8No
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
612
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
12.8 inch12.2 inch
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
YesYes
Emergency Call
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Front Center)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoYes
Lane Departure Prevention
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesNo
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (ANCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No60:40 split
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderCup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Interior Colours
Eclipse Blue / Hazy GreyLuxury Brown / Black
Ventilated Seats
NoFront only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated and cooled
Head-rests
Front & RearFront, Second & Third
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
26,19,80547,70,605
Ex-Showroom Price
24,99,00041,06,800
RTO
16,0005,23,680
Insurance
1,04,3051,39,625
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
56,3091,02,538
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Massive road presenceSpacious cabinExhaustive feature list

Cons

ExpensiveNo petrol engine

Gloster Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
MG Glosterundefined | Diesel | Automatic₹41.07 - 46.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Toyota Fortuner2694 cc to 2755 cc | Petrol|Diesel|Hybrid (Electric + Diesel) | Manual,Automatic₹34.76 - 50.46 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Gloster vs Fortuner

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Latest Car & Bike News

The 2025 BYD Atto 3 was recently introduced in Indian markets with a refreshed front fascia and rear bumpers, new alloy wheels and more.
Check out 5 reasons why the BYD Atto 3 has gained traction globally
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The 2025 BYD Atto 3 gets restyled front and rear bumpers, new alloy wheels, and new LED taillights
BYD Atto 3 surpasses one million sales mark globally. Check details
24 Jun 2025
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4 Jun 2025
MG Motor India is only offering discounts on its ICE models.
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  News

Latest Videos

Chinese EV maker BYD has launched the Atto 3 electric SUV in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>34 lakh (ex-showroom). It promises more than 500-km range, one of the longest among any EVs available in India currently.
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BYD Sealion 7 review: Worthy challenger to Koreans, luxury EVs
17 Feb 2025
BYD Atto 3 electric SUV, which was unveiled for the Indian customers on October 11, has secured five-star rating at the Euro NCAP crash test.
Is BYD Atto 3 India's safest electric SUV? This is what crash test revealed
13 Oct 2022
MG Motor is set to launch the Gloster SUV in October. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
MG Gloster SUV: First drive review
25 Sept 2020
JSW MG Motor has taken the covers off a new SUV called the Majestor which is aimed to take on the likes of Toyota Fortuner among others. The Majestor is expected to share its engine with the Gloster.
JSW MG Majestor, rival to Toyota Fortuner, unveiled at Auto Expo 2025. India launch soon?
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