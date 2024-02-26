Saved Articles

BYD Atto 3 vs Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024]

In 2024 when choosing among the BYD Atto 3 and Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and

Atto 3 vs GLA [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Atto 3 Gla [2021-2024]
BrandBYDMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 33.9 Lakhs₹ 48.5 Lakhs
Range521 km/charge-
Mileage-17 to 19 kmpl
Battery Capacity60.48 kwh-
Engine Capacity-1332 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--


Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Engine Type
1 x Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor1.3L M282 Turbocharged I4
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.7 seconds
Driving Range
521 Km-
Battery
60.48 kWh, Lithium Iron Phosphate,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Motor Performance
-
Fuel type
Electric-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable1332 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
160 kmph210 Kmph
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal & Driver Door
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
35,56,59655,57,015
Ex-Showroom Price
33,90,00048,50,000
RTO
29,0005,14,000
Insurance
1,37,0961,92,515
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
76,4451,19,441

