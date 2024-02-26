In 2024 when choosing among the BYD Atto 3 and Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and
In 2024 when choosing among the BYD Atto 3 and Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
BYD Atto 3 Price starts at Rs. 33.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Extended Range and Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 48.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200.
Atto 3 gets a battery pack of up to 60.48 kwh.
GLA [2021-2024]: 1332 cc engine, 17 to 19 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Atto 3 vs GLA [2021-2024] Comparison
...Read More
Read Less
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Atto 3
|Gla [2021-2024]
|Brand
|BYD
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 33.9 Lakhs
|₹ 48.5 Lakhs
|Range
|521 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|17 to 19 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60.48 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1332 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-