In 2026, when choosing between the BYD Atto 3 and Maruti Suzuki Invicto, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. BYD Atto 3 Price starts at Rs. 24.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Dynamic, Maruti Suzuki Invicto Price starts at Rs. 24.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta Plus 7 STR. Atto 3 gets a battery pack of up to 49.92 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Atto 3 vs Invicto Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Atto 3
|Invicto
|Brand
|BYD
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 24.99 Lakhs
|₹ 24.97 Lakhs
|Range
|468-521 km/charge
|1208 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|49.92 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|8 hours (7.2 kW AC Charger)
|-