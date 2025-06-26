In 2026 when choosing among the BYD Atto 3 and Isuzu MU-X, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BYD Atto 3 Price starts at Rs. 24.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Dynamic and Isuzu MU-X Price starts at Rs. 33.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4x2. Atto 3 gets a battery pack of up to 49.92 kWh. MU-X: 1898 cc engine, 13.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Atto 3 vs MU-X Comparison