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HomeCompare CarsZ4 vs Vellfire [2020-2023]

BMW Z4 vs Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023]

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW Z4 and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW Z4 Price starts at Rs. 90.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for M 40i and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hybrid. Z4: 2998 cc engine, 12.09 kmpl mileage. Vellfire [2020-2023]: 2494 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Z4 vs Vellfire [2020-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Z4 Vellfire [2020-2023]
BrandBMWToyota
Price₹ 90.5 Lakhs₹ 87 Lakhs
Range-948
Mileage12.09 kmpl16.3 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity2998 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Z4
BMW Z4
M 40i
₹90.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Vellfire [2020-2023]
Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023]
Hybrid
₹87 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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BMW Z4 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Taillight
Speakers
Headlight
Front Left Side
Rear Left View
Grille
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1600-4500 rpm198 Nm @ 2800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - CVT Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
12.09 kmpl16.35
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
335 bhp @ 5000-6500 rpm115 bhp @ 4700 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
B58 Turbocharged I6Petrol Hybrid
Driving Range
629 km948
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.5 seconds-
Drivetrain
RWD4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Engine
2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2494 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
250 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.5 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Tyres
255 / 35 R19225 / 60 R17
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Five-link AxleMulti-Link Double Wishbone with Stabiliser
Front Suspension
Double-joint Spring-strut AxleMCPherson Strut with Stabiliser
Rear Tyres
275 / 35 R19225 / 60 R17
Ground Clearance
114 mm-
Length
4324 mm4935
Wheelbase
2470 mm3000
Height
1304 mm1895
Width
1864 mm1850
No of Seating Rows
1 Rows3
Bootspace
281 litres-
Seating Capacity
2 Person7
Doors
2 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
52 litres58
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual ZoneYes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver DoorElectronic - Internal & Driver
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsMulti-Function Display
Shift Indicator
YesDynamic
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Optional-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote with Boot Opener
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
YesNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
One Touch -Down
FrontAll
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Scuff Plates
Metallic-
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingInternal with Remote
One Touch - Up
FrontAll
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentActive
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesYes
Rear Reading Lamp
NoBoth Sides
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LED ProjectorLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesNo
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rearLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
126+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Optional-
High-beam Assist
Optional-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Optional-
Child Seat Anchor Points
OptionalYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
Optional-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
Optional-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Optional-
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (JNCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
BlackBeige
Ventilated Seats
NoFront and Middle Row
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
BlackSingle Tone
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated and cooled
Head-rests
FrontFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,03,89,9431,01,89,715
Ex-Showroom Price
90,50,00089,90,000
RTO
9,59,0008,99,030
Insurance
3,80,4433,00,185
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,23,3202,19,016

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