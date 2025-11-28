In 2026 when choosing between the BMW Z4 and Mercedes-Benz V-Class, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW Z4 Price starts at Rs. 90.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for M 40i, Mercedes-Benz V-Class Price starts at Rs. 71.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Expression ELWB. Z4: 2998 cc engine, 12.09 kmpl mileage. V-Class: 1950 cc engine, 16.1 to 16.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Z4 vs V-Class Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Z4
|V-class
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 90.5 Lakhs
|₹ 71.1 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12.09 kmpl
|16.1 to 16.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2998 cc
|1950 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|4