In 2026 when choosing between the BMW Z4 and Mercedes-Benz GLS, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW Z4 Price starts at Rs. 90.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for M 40i, Mercedes-Benz GLS Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 450 4matic. Z4: 2998 cc engine, 12.09 kmpl mileage. GLS: 2989 cc engine, 11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Z4 vs GLS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Z4
|Gls
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 90.5 Lakhs
|₹ 1.32 Cr
|Mileage
|12.09 kmpl
|11 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2998 cc
|2989 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|6