In 2026 when choosing between the BMW Z4 and Mercedes-Benz GLE, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW Z4 Price starts at Rs. 90.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for M 40i, Mercedes-Benz GLE Price starts at Rs. 99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 300d AMG Line. Z4: 2998 cc engine, 12.09 kmpl mileage. GLE: 1993 cc engine, 9 to 9.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Z4 vs GLE Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Z4
|Gle
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 90.5 Lakhs
|₹ 99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12.09 kmpl
|9 to 9.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2998 cc
|1993 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|4