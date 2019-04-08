|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|320 Nm @ 1450 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
|Mileage (ARAI)
|14.37
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|194 bhp @ 4500 rpm
|-
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine Type
|B48 Turbocharged I4
|Two asynchronous electric motors
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|-
|Driving Range
|747.24
|423 Km
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|6.6
|8 seconds
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|AWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|Not Applicable
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Engine
|1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|-
|Cabin-Boot Access
|No
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|Optional
|Automatic Parking
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal & Driver
|Electronic - Internal Only
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Adaptive
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|-
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|On-Road Price
|₹80,19,504
|₹77,97,940
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹69,90,000
|₹74,50,000
|RTO
|₹7,28,000
|₹33,000
|Insurance
|₹3,01,004
|₹3,14,440
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,72,370
|₹1,67,608